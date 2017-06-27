Wade will be added to the 40-man roster and recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Starlin Castro's hamstring injury is prompting the move, but the 22-year-old has earned his first opportunity at the major-league level as he holds a .313/.390/.455 slash line with 24 stolen bases in 324 plate appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. Wade primarily played shortstop at Triple-A but has also seen time at second and third base, making him a logical choice to help with Castro's availability in question.