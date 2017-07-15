Play

Wade was sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Wade provided depth for the Yankees while Starlin Castro (hamstring) was on the DL, but will travel back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following his reinstatement Saturday. The 22-year-old held his own during his major-league debut, but proved that he needed a little more work at the Triple-A level before being a regular with the Yankees. All in all, he went 3-for-28 at the plate, including two doubles and one RBI over the course of nine games. He has hit well with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, and will likely be a candidate to rejoin the team before the end of the 2017 season, especially if there are any additional injuries in the middle infield.

