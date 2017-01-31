Wade was invited to Yankees camp for spring training.

Wade had a fairly predictable performance at Double-A Trenton in 2016, as he hit .259/.352/.349 over 133 games. Such a line has come to be expected from Wade, who's yet to show the ability to hit for power, but he manages to get on base at a fairly decent pace by drawing walks. The club has yet to indicate where Wade will start the season, but look for him to head to either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when spring training wraps up.