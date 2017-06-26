Webb was optioned to Triple-A Scraton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The lefty reliever performed admirably in his first two big league appearances, tossing 2.1 innings without allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts. Webb has a 3.24 ERA over 21 minor-league games this season, but could certainly see a more extensive call-up later this season.

