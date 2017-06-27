Webb was recalled by the Yankees on Tuesday.

In a quick turn of events, Webb will head back to the big leagues after being sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. The 26-year-old threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Yankees this past week and has shown his prospects as a specialty pitcher for left-handed hitters, so he'll get another shot in the team's bullpen. Jonathan Holder was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.