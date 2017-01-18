Zach Neal: DFA'd by Oakland
Neal was designated for assignment by the A's on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Trevor Plouffe added to the roster, Neal was the casualty. The 28-year-old righty made his major league debut last season, bouncing back and forth between Oakland and Triple-A Nashville. He finished the season with a 4.24 ERA over 70 innings with Oakland, but went 7-2 in 11 minor league starts. If he remains with the A's he will likely serve as organizational depth at Triple-A for most of 2017.
