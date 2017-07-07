Evans retired from professional baseball after playing for five years, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Evans spent the entirety of his career in the minor leagues after being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft by the Royals. The 25-year-old made it up to the Triple-A level last season, but only spent four games with Omaha before heading back to Double-A. In his career, Evans posted a slash line of .251/.292/.380 with 29 home runs and167 RBI in 341 games. Recently during the 2017 season, Evans tried to make the conversion from catcher to pitcher with the Rookie-league AZL Royals, but never progressed far enough to take the mound during a game.