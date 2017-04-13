76ers' Alex Poythress: Sets career high in start
Polythress started at power forward and scored 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks.
The rookie out of Kentucky scored his career high on the final night of the season. He only play six games all season, all in April. He averaged 26.0 minutes, 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
