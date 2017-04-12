Poythress signed a contract Tuesday with the 76ers for the rest of the season.

Poythress' 10-day contract with the 76ers expired after Monday's loss to the Pacers, but the team opted to extend his deal ahead of Wednesday's season finale with the Knicks. The undrafted rookie has been a productive contributor off the bench through his five appearances with the lottery-bound 76ers, averaging 9.2 points (on 40% shooting), 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per game. He should be in store for another ample workload off the bench Wednesday with the 76ers heading into the contest with just 10 healthy players.