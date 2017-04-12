76ers' Alex Poythress: Will start at power forward Wednesday
Poythress will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
With Dario Saric given the night off to rest, Alex Poythress will get the start in what could end up being his final game in a 76ers uniform. The 23-year-old out of Kentucky has played 20-plus minutes in each of his first five games with Philadelphia, but will likely have the opportunity to play an excess of 30 minutes Wednesday in Saric's absence, as he'll look to make a lasting impression on the organization. Poythress has averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game since joining the 76ers and is coming off scoring a career-high 15 points in 23 minutes against the Pacers on Monday.
More News
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Sets career high in start•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Signs for rest of season•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Scores career-high 15 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Scores 11 in NBA debut•
-
76ers' Alex Poythress: Signs with Philadelphia•
-
Alex Poythress: Let go by Pacers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...