Poythress will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

With Dario Saric given the night off to rest, Alex Poythress will get the start in what could end up being his final game in a 76ers uniform. The 23-year-old out of Kentucky has played 20-plus minutes in each of his first five games with Philadelphia, but will likely have the opportunity to play an excess of 30 minutes Wednesday in Saric's absence, as he'll look to make a lasting impression on the organization. Poythress has averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game since joining the 76ers and is coming off scoring a career-high 15 points in 23 minutes against the Pacers on Monday.