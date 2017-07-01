Johnson has agreed to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Despite starting 77-of-80 games for the Celtics during the 2016-17 campaign, Johnson still saw his lowest playing time over the last seven years, as he averaged just 20.1 minutes per contests. He added averages of 6.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, so he wasn't the greatest option for fantasy owners. With the move to Philadelphia, Johnson isn't necessarily slated to see a huge increase in his workload and he'll likely come off the bench behind promising second-year player Dario Saric at power forward. That said, with 12 years of NBA experience, he should be a nice mentor for some of the Sixers' younger bigs.