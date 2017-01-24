Simmons (foot) underwent scans in New York on Monday, which indicated that he's progressing as anticipated, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The 76ers still aren't issuing a projected timetable for Simmons' season debut, but a report last week from ESPN.com's Chris Haynes suggested that the rookie will likely return to the court after the All-Star break. Simmons, who is steadily increasing his conditioning and the intensity of his on-court workouts, is thus likely a few weeks away from playing, but he still may make sense as a stash candidate in leagues where he's available. Coach Brett Brown indicated in December that Simmons will primarily play point guard once he's ready for game action, and though he'd likely face significant restrictions with his minutes, Simmons profiles as a strong asset in points, rebounds and assists.