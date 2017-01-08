Simmons (foot) participated in portions of Friday's shootaround prior to Philadelphia's road loss to Boston, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

This was the first shootaround Simmons participated in since undergoing surgery back in October to repair a fractured right foot. Once he's healthy, the Sixers plan to deploy him at point guard, but a timetable for his return is unclear. Moore speculates he'll need another month if there are no setbacks.