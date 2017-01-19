Barring a setback, Simmons (foot) is hopeful to return following the All-Star break, but likely closer to March, ESPN.com reports.

There was buzz on Wednesday that Simmons could be in line to return Jan. 27 after the 76ers got bumped into a nationally televised game, but coach Brett Brown shot down those rumors by stating there is "no chance" Simmons will be available. The first overall pick took participated in 5-on-5 drills for the first time last week, and his current rehab is focused on gradually increasing his conditioning and on-court workload. It should be noted that the team could still opt to hold the rookie out the entire season in order to ensure his health going forward, but the goal as of now is for him to return shortly before March.