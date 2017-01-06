Simmons (foot) traveled with the 76ers to Boston in advance of Friday's game with the Celtics, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

Simmons has remained in Philadelphia all season while rehabbing the fractured right foot he suffered in training camp, but the 76ers have started to integrate him in team activities of late, and his presence on the road trip is just another example of that. He still remains without a concrete timetable for a return and didn't partake in the 76ers' morning shootaround Friday, so those who have been stashing him throughout his rookie campaign shouldn't be preparing to activate him just yet. Until Simmons is reported to have resumed practicing with full contact, his season debut won't be considered forthcoming.