Simmons (foot) took part in five-on-zero drills at about 80 percent speed during Tuesday's practice, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers continue to bring Simmons along slowly as he attempts to recover from a Jones fracture in his right foot, which required surgery back in October. Simmons, the No. 1 pick in last June's draft, is expected to be a major factor for the 76ers over the second half of the season, but he remains without a firm return timetable for his debut and may not play until after the All-Star break. Tuesday's activity represents a step in the right direction for Simmons, but until he takes part in five-on-five, full-contact practices, his return shouldn't be considered imminent.