76ers' Ben Simmons: Will see increased activities in upcoming weeks
Coach Brett Brown indicated Monday that Simmons (foot) will be further integrated into the 76ers' team activities and workouts in the weeks ahead, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
While Brown was unwilling to shed light on a potential return timetable for Simmons, he acknowledged that the organization would utilize a three-pronged approach with the rookie consisting of work in the weight and film rooms along with form shooting. It was initially believed that Simmons would be back at some point in January, but based on Brown's comments, it seems as though the 76ers aren't eager to rush the No. 1 overall pick back into action during the first half of the month. Simmons' ongoing absence will continue to afford Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) and T.J. McConnell more extensive minutes at point guard.
