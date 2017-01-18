Coach Brett Brown said Wednesday that there is "no chance" Simmons will be available for next Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, but Brown was asked about the Jan. 27 date after Simmons, himself, posted a somewhat-cryptic Instagram photo Tuesday, following the announcement that the game would be moved to primetime. Some took the post as an indication that Simmons would potentially make his debut against the Rockets, but Brown's comments Wednesday would appear to rule that out. As such, the overall expectation continues to be that Simmons will be cleared for game action sometime in February, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Sixers take as many precautions as possible.