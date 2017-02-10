76ers' Chasson Randle: Assigned to D-League
Randle was assigned to the D-League's Delaware Sevens on Friday.
Randle will be on the court for Friday night's matchup with the Charge and should see major minutes in the contest. Since signing with the 76ers in early January, the rookie has averaged just over nine minutes a game through eight contests.
