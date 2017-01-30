76ers' Chasson Randle: To sign multi-year deal with Sixers
Randle will sign a three-year, partially guaranteed deal with the 76ers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
With the rookie's second 10-day contract set to expire Monday, the 76ers had to choose between signing him to a longer-term deal or releasing him back to the free agent pool. They've opted for the former and will keep Randle for at least the duration of the 2016-17 season. Randle's contract is only partially guaranteed for 2017-18, however, so Philadelphia is not necessarily locked into Randle for the long-term. The Stanford product has appeared in four games since joining the Sixers earlier in the month and is likely to remain in a deep reserve role going forward.
