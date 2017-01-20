Randle signed a second 10-day contract Friday with the 76ers.

Brought aboard by the 76ers earlier this month following an impressive showing with the D-League's Westchester Knicks, Randle appeared in two contests with Philadelphia in what amounted to his first appearances at the NBA level. While working as the top backup to Sergio Rodriguez when T.J. McConnell (wrist) sat out Monday's win over the Bucks, Randle put up 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes. He'll be left out of the rotation more often than not now that McConnell is healthy again, but it looks like Randle made enough of an impression to extend his stay at the NBA level.