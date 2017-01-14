Saric supplied 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) six rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 102-93 victory over the Hornets.

The Croatian rookie found his stroke from beyond the arc Friday, hitting four of his six attempts from that distance, well above his season average of 34.1 percent. The key to Saric's success in the scoring department seems heavily dependent on his ability to hit the three, since he's only registered double-digit points once this season without hitting a shot from that distance, and he's never scored more than 16 points in game without hitting at least three triples. His inconsistency in both minutes and production seem to make him a fantasy option only in deeper leagues, and for DFS players looking to take a risk.