Saric posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 F) and three rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench Wednesday during a 114-109 win over Milwaukee.

Saric was aggressive on offense for the second game in a row (he scored 16 in 26 minutes against the Clippers on Tuesday). Throughout an up-and-down rookie season, Saric's energy levels have tended to drift more than the Sixers would like, but he's been a bit more dialed in as of late. Still, it'd be nice if he could make a basket. Even with Wednesday's improvement, Saric is shooting only 34.7 percent in January.

