Saric finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday.

A little extra playing time has been available for Saric the last handful of games with key rotation players sitting out with injuries or for rest purposes, and the rookie has been making the most of it. Though he's shooting only a middling 41.9 percent from the floor in the last four games, he's averaging 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 three-pointers per contest. That will give Saric some short-term value in deeper leagues, but just be aware that his playing time and production may start to slip when the likes of Gerald Henderson (hip) and Jahlil Okafor (hamstring) return.