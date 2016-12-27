Saric contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Saric has been forced to assume most of his minutes at small forward lately while coach Brett Brown has deployed Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid alongside one another in the frontcourt more frequently, but the 22-year-old has found more room for playing time at the new position. He's eclipsed 25 minutes in three of his last four games, though Monday was the first time he hit double figures in scoring during that stretch. His value still remains mostly limited to deeper formats, especially while he sits on a 38.1 percent mark from the field on the season.