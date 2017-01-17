Saric recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 113-104 win over the Bucks.

After begin 2017 on a brutal four game stretch going just 12-for-38 from the field for an average of 31.6 percent, Saric has rebounded nicely in his last three games shooting 13-for-28 for an average of 46.4 percent. Over half of his shots have come from three point range in that span and he's connected on 50 percent of them. Still the rookie from isn't reliable enough to be counted on in anything but deeper fantasy leagues.