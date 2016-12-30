Saric posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Saric now has back-to-back double-digit scoring outings on his ledger, after having failed to hit 10 points in his preceding six contests. He's seen his playing time tick up of late since moving over to small forward, but because he's not a major contributor in the defensive categories, Saric's fantasy appeal remains mostly limited to deeper leagues.