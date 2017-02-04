Saric will come off the bench Saturday against Miami, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In somewhat of a surprising decision, the Sixers will start Gerald Henderson at small forward, as Saric, who started Thursday against the Spurs, shifts to the bench. Usual starter Robert Covington (hand) has not been ruled out, but coach Brett Brown said that if Covington is cleared to play, he'd only be available off the bench.