Saric scored 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-96 loss to the Pistons.

In a poor overall performance by his team, Saric performed well in his role and led the way in assists while finishing second in scoring. The rookie has played quite effectively of late, posting averages of 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 28.4 minutes over the last five. The organization's plans for Saric remain murky moving forward, but a potential trade of Jahlil Okafor could open up more time in the frontcourt.