Saric produced 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Saric had failed to connect on any of his 10 three-point attempts over the past three games, but he was able to find his stroke from distance Sunday, guiding him to his best scoring effort since Dec. 3. The 22-year-old's production has been trending up of late after a rough spell in mid-December, but since his playing time typically falls in the 20-to-25-minute range, he doesn't possess a particularly high ceiling whenever he takes the floor. His value is still largely limited to deeper leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola