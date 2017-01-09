Saric produced 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in a 105-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Saric had failed to connect on any of his 10 three-point attempts over the past three games, but he was able to find his stroke from distance Sunday, guiding him to his best scoring effort since Dec. 3. The 22-year-old's production has been trending up of late after a rough spell in mid-December, but since his playing time typically falls in the 20-to-25-minute range, he doesn't possess a particularly high ceiling whenever he takes the floor. His value is still largely limited to deeper leagues.