Saric finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 28 points Thursday during a 112-111 win over the Magic.

After scoring 20 points (8-11 FG) against San Antonio on Wednesday, Saric continued his hot streak on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday. His shot looks as sharp as it has all season, and he's really thriving in his off-the-bench scoring role. If he performs like this when Embiid returns, Saric all but solidifies a 20-25 minute role in the rotation.