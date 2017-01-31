Saric scored 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt) with six assists and five rebounds across 27 minutes in a 122-119 win over Sacramento on Monday.

Saric put on an excellent all around performance en route to the sixth win in the surging Sixers' last nine games. With just a 35.3 percent average from the field in January, Saric's 8-of-11 night was a welcome change of pace to wrap up an otherwise mediocre month shooting the ball.

