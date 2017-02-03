76ers' Dario Saric: Shoots poorly in start
Saric started at small forward Thursday, finishing with 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during a 102-86 loss to the Spurs.
Saric started in place of Robert Covington (hand), and struggled to find the rhythm with his shot all night. He started the game aggressive, putting up nine shots in the first half but missed six of them. Saric is now shooting just 8-of-26 over his last two games.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will start Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 17 in win Monday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Contributes 17 in Embiid-less win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Goes for 17 off bench in win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: 15 points, six rebounds Friday vs. Hornets•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 18 points Sunday•