Saric started at small forward Thursday, finishing with 14 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during a 102-86 loss to the Spurs.

Saric started in place of Robert Covington (hand), and struggled to find the rhythm with his shot all night. He started the game aggressive, putting up nine shots in the first half but missed six of them. Saric is now shooting just 8-of-26 over his last two games.