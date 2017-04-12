76ers' Dario Saric: Will not play Wednesday
Saric will not play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left heel soreness, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Saric's heel issue is likely a phantom injury, as the rookie is likely just getting the night off in the team's final game after appearing in all 81 games this season. Saric was already on a 24-minute limit for the final month of the season, but now, in his absence, the 76ers will likely give extended minutes to the likes of Alex Poythress and Shawn Long, as they could potentially be playing their final games in a Philadelphia uniform Wednesday.
