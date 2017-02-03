76ers' Dario Saric: Will start Thursday vs. Spurs
Saric will get the start for Thursday's matchup against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Robert Covington (hand) out, Saric will get the start at the small forward and face up against Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs. Over his last six games, Saric is shooting 17.6 percent from behind the arc, though that trend figures to correct itself sooner than later.
