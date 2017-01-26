Ilyasova scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes Wednesday during a 114-109 win over Milwaukee.

Without Joel Embiid (knee), the Sixers needed scoring and Ilyasova picked up the slack. He leveraged the threat of his jumpshot well to penetrate the defense and get to his favored spots. Ilyasova is having a quietly effective January, averaging 16.8 points on 42.5/38.1/70.0 shooting splits.