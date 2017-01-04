Ilyasova scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 93-91 win over the Timberwolves.

Ilyasova continued his strong recent play. He saw more minutes than Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor combined, which speaks to the role he has carved for himself playing alongside Joel Embiid as a stretch four. Ilyasova is averaging 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 threes in 30.6 minutes over his past 13 games. Until he cools off, Ilyasova should be owned and used in all formats.