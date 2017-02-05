Ilyasova turned in 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 loss to the Heat.

Ilyasova continues to impress in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Saturday marks his second consecutive 20-plus point game, and his shooting at the power forward position has kept Philadelphia's offense above water early in games. Ilyasova is averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last 10 games.