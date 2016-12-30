Ilyasova started at power forward and posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in a 100-83 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

The 76ers' decision to rest Joel Embiid for the front end of the back-to-back set allowed Ilyasova to reenter the starting five following a six-game stint on the bench, and the veteran forward delivered, pacing the team in both points and rebounds. He'll likely see his usage decline Friday against the Nuggets while moving back to the bench, but Ilyasova's playing time should remain stable.