Ilyasova scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and added 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 38 minutes Thursday during a 102-86 loss to the Spurs.

With Joel Embiid resting, Ilyasova recorded his third double double in four games. Although San Antonio was heavily favored coming into the game, Ilyasova earned the 76ers the edge at halftime with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting along with seven rebounds. The Turkish power forward is averaging a career-high 14.9 points per game this season.