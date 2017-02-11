Ilyasova (hip) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Ilyasova was probable heading into Thursday's game against the Magic, and ultimately played 27 minutes in the contest. Barring any setbacks, the big man figures to take on his usual workload Saturday. Expect final confirmation on his status to be made closer to game-time.

