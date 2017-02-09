76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable Thursday vs. Magic
Ilyasova is considered probable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to soreness in his right hip, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ilyasova didn't show signs of injury previously and his listing on the injury report is likely more of a precaution than anything. His status will be reevaluated after the team's pregame warmup. Dario Saric will start if Ilyasova is forced to sit out.
