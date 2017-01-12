Ilyasova accrued 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in a 98-97 win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

Ilyasova has been rolling for the past month, but he's finally hit something resembling a rough patch over his past three games. While his scoring hasn't slowed much thanks to the high volume he receives on the offensive end, Ilyasova's shooting touch has been off the mark; he's hit only 34 percent of his attempts from the field and 20.7 percent of his attempts from distance during the three-game stretch. Since much of Ilyasova's offensive output comes from three-point range, he'll likely remain a risk in the field-goal percentage category, but until he begins losing out on playing time to Dario Saric or Nerlens Noel, he should still be an excellent source of counting stats.