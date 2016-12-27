Ilyasova turned in 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.

While transitioning to a bench role over the past six games, Ilyasova has been able to stay hot as a scorer with double-digit point totals in all of those games, but his lack of supplementary production has somewhat limited the impact of the offense he's supplied. In that span, he's averaging 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 assists per contest, so while Ilyasova remains a worthy lineup option in deep leagues, those in shallower formats may be able to do better.