76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Records 17 points Monday
Ilyasova turned in 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.
While transitioning to a bench role over the past six games, Ilyasova has been able to stay hot as a scorer with double-digit point totals in all of those games, but his lack of supplementary production has somewhat limited the impact of the offense he's supplied. In that span, he's averaging 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 assists per contest, so while Ilyasova remains a worthy lineup option in deep leagues, those in shallower formats may be able to do better.
More News
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 22 points in Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Plays well in move to bench•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Hits bench Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Continues rolling with 23-point effort•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Produces huge double-double in 40 minutes•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Starts at power forward Monday•