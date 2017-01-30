Ilyasova recorded 31 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 loss to the Bulls.

Ilyasova drew a heavy workload with Joel Embiid resting, and he responded with a season high in scoring while posting his first double-double since the turn of the calendar year. Although unlikely to see this amount of court time frequently in the future, Ilyasova has been a useful piece for the Sixers and is averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 treys over his last six contests.