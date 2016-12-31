Ilyasova provided 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in a 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Friday.

With the 76ers opting to hold out Jahlil Okafor (hamstring) as a precaution one night after fellow big man Joel Embiid rested in a loss to the Jazz, Ilyasova was able to log his second start and double-double in a row. As an impending free agent, Ilyasova didn't look to be a major part of the 76ers' long-term plans when he was acquired from the Thunder in November, but he's become indispensable to a Philadelphia frontcourt that would otherwise have extreme crowding issues without him. Ilyasova has more than lived up to his billing as a floor-stretching power forward of late, drilling 3.0 treys per game at a 58.1 percent clip in his past six contests. Even if he moves back to the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves when both Embiid and Okafor are expected to play, Ilyasova will still see a solid helping of minutes.