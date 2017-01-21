Ilyasova provided 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block across 29 minutes during Friday's 93-92 victory over the Trail Blazers.

In addition to dropping a season-high 24 points, the five three-pointers and two steals both tie season-highs for the 6-10 forward. Ilyasova has carved a niche in the 76ers offense after being traded from the Thunder early in the season, averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Friday also marked the eighth time this season that the 29-year-old had hit the 20-point mark. He'll look to continue his hot shooting Saturday against the Hawks.