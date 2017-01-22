Ilyasova scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 110-93 loss to the Hawks.

It's his second straight game with 20 or more points, as the 29-year-old forward tried to pick up the slack with Joel Embiid (knee) getting the night off. Ilyasova has been a rock-solid secondary scoring option for the Sixers this season, scoring in double digits with at least one three-pointer in 23 straight games, but even if Embiid were to be sidelined for any significant length of time, it's hard to imagine Ilyasova's offense increasing much beyond his current pace.