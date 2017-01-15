76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Shooting improves in loss vs. Wizards
Ilyasova produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during a 109-93 loss to the Wizards on Saturday.
Ilyasova had been in a bit of a shooting slump as he had shot below 40 percent in the previous four games, but improved on that Saturday with an efficient display. He has an impressive scoring streak going right now, as he's reached double figures in 19 straight contests. Ilyasova has proven to be the most consistent scorer on a nightly basis for the team since being acquired from Oklahoma City, considering Joel Embiid is in and out of the lineup for rest.
More News
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Puts up 16 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Continues strong play•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Records double-double in second straight game•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Logs double-double in spot start•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Should start Thursday•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Records 17 points Monday•