Ilyasova produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during a 109-93 loss to the Wizards on Saturday.

Ilyasova had been in a bit of a shooting slump as he had shot below 40 percent in the previous four games, but improved on that Saturday with an efficient display. He has an impressive scoring streak going right now, as he's reached double figures in 19 straight contests. Ilyasova has proven to be the most consistent scorer on a nightly basis for the team since being acquired from Oklahoma City, considering Joel Embiid is in and out of the lineup for rest.