Ilyasova is in line to replace Joel Embiid (rest) in the starting lineup Thursday against the Jazz, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The month of December has been kind to Ilyasova, who is averaging 16.3 points and 6.8 boards through 12 games. The increased opportunities this season have put him on pace for a career-high 13.5 PPG, though his value is at its maximum only when Embiid is on the shelf.